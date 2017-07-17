© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Water To Be Tested In Area Where Florida Sinkhole Swallowed Homes

By WMFE Staff
Published July 17, 2017 at 5:51 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Emergency management officials will collect water samples to test for E.coli on Monday in the immediate neighborhood where a sinkhole swallowed two homes in Florida.

Additional residents in the area — where many people use wells — can have their water tested for a fee.

Pasco County officials said in a news release that families from four of the homes that were initially evacuated were allowed to return Saturday evening. Five other homes are still deemed unsafe for occupancy.

The sinkhole opened up Friday morning and grew to 225 feet (68 meters) in diameter and 50 feet (15 meters) deep, taking with it the two homes and a boat. No one was injured.

The scene is being considered a hazardous materials incident because of possible septic tank issues and building debris.

