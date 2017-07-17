© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Agency Overseeing Everglades Restoration Balks At Congressionally Mandated Reviews

By Amy Green
Published July 17, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

The state agency overseeing Everglades restoration is threatening to stop participating in congressionally mandated scientific reviews of its progress.

The South Florida Water Management District says it is considering withdrawing financially from the National Academies of Sciences and seeking scientific guidance elsewhere.

Spokesman Randy Smith says the scientists are overstepping their authority and threatening to slow Everglades restoration by weighing in on budgetary and engineering issues.

"We need to get these projects done, and you can sit and study something until you're blue in the face and not get anything done. What we're saying basically is ..., do your job of scientific review, and let's keep the restoration moving forward."

The scientists' latest report pointed to new findings on climate change and the Everglades and called for a re-evaluation of the restoration effort, the world's largest of its kind ever.

Environmental groups are calling for collaboration.

"It will certainly make the committee members' job a bit more difficult," says Julie Hill-Gabriel of Audubon of Florida, "because the folks who are on the ground day in and day out working on a lot of those issues will not be able to provide the direct insight."

Tags
Central Florida NewsevergladesEnvironmentsouth florida water management district
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details