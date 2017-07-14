© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mars Rover Concept Vehicle Launches U.S. Tour In Georgia 

By WMFE Staff
Published July 14, 2017 at 5:56 AM EDT
An image of Mars. Photo: NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team
ATLANTA (AP) — A Mars Rover concept vehicle is launching a tour of the East Coast with its first stop at the Atlanta Braves' new stadium near Smyrna, Georgia.
The 5,500 pound, 11-foot-tall space vehicle will be on display outside SunTrust Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, as part of the "Summer of Mars Experience Tour." The Rover, from Florida's Space Coast, was commissioned by the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as a traveling exhibit about space exploration and interplanetary travel. Authorities say the vehicle was built to be as realistic as possible, but won't actually be travelling to Mars. It will be making stops in Washington, D.C.; New York City; and Jersey City, New Jersey later this summer.

Central Florida NewsSpace
