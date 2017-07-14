© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Labor Secretary Acosta To Visit Central Florida

By Amy Green
Published July 14, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Labor Secretary is scheduled to be in central Florida on Friday.

Alexander Acosta will visit Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland.

He’ll meet with university officials to talk about SunTrax, a transportation testing facility developed in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Acosta will also check out some of the science projects students are working on, like researching the effects of sound on Zika-infected mosquitos.

He’ll speak later in the day in Orlando at the annual conference of the National Federation of the Blind.

Acosta is expected to talk about disability in the modern workforce.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
