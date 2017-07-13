© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando International Airport Receives $5 Million FAA Grant

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 13, 2017 at 8:21 AM EDT
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.

Orlando International is one of four Florida airports receiving nearly $20 million in grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA announced Orlando International Airport will received $5.2 million dollars of improvement grant money earmarked for a taxiway rehabilitation project.

In a statement, Florida US Senator Bill Nelson says the grant is critical to helping airports meet the demand of an ever-increasing number of travelers.

Over the past year, there’s been a five percent increase in traffic and more than 42 million passengers traveled through Orlando International.

Other airports in Florida receiving the grants: Key West International, Tampa International and Zephyrhills Municipal. The FAA announced grant awards to Daytona Beach International Airport and Space Coast Regional Airport earlier this month.

