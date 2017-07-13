Drought Leaves Groundwater Low Despite Recent Rains

Water managers are asking central Florida residents to continue to conserve despite recent above-average rainfall.

June rainfall was above average throughout the region. Orange County got four inches more than normal. Brevard County got two inches more.

But Kraig McLane of the St. Johns River Water Management District says groundwater remains low after the spring's drought.

"We're looking at the range of between another month or two of this consistent rainfall that would help our aquifer recover to the point where we could rescind our warning order."

Some 90 percent of the region's water supply comes from groundwater.

More rain is in the forecast. There's a chance of showers throughout the week.