Drought Leaves Groundwater Low Despite Recent Rains

By Amy Green
Published July 13, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Water managers are asking central Florida residents to continue to conserve despite recent above-average rainfall.

June rainfall was above average throughout the region. Orange County got four inches more than normal. Brevard County got two inches more.

But Kraig McLane of the St. Johns River Water Management District says groundwater remains low after the spring's drought.

"We're looking at the range of between another month or two of this consistent rainfall that would help our aquifer recover to the point where we could rescind our warning order."

Some 90 percent of the region's water supply comes from groundwater.

More rain is in the forecast. There's a chance of showers throughout the week.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
