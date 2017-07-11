© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Petition For Rainbow Crosswalk Gains Over 1,000 Signatures

By Radio Intern
Published July 11, 2017 at 10:22 AM EDT
Summi
Summi

A petition for a rainbow crosswalk near Pulse has gained over 1,000 signatures on change.org.

The mayor’s press secretary said that they are looking into the possibility of a rainbow crosswalk, and are researching regarding possible color and art treatments in crosswalks.

Part of the evaluation is ensuring safety and visibility, and researching things like possible materials, maintenance and costs.

However, the Florida Department of Transportation will make the final call if the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Kaley Street is painted rainbow.

They have ultimate authority over crosswalk markings.

Tags
LGBTCentral Florida NewsPulsePulse Shootingrainbow crosswalkpetition
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details