Petition For Rainbow Crosswalk Gains Over 1,000 Signatures

A petition for a rainbow crosswalk near Pulse has gained over 1,000 signatures on change.org.

The mayor’s press secretary said that they are looking into the possibility of a rainbow crosswalk, and are researching regarding possible color and art treatments in crosswalks.

Part of the evaluation is ensuring safety and visibility, and researching things like possible materials, maintenance and costs.

However, the Florida Department of Transportation will make the final call if the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Kaley Street is painted rainbow.

They have ultimate authority over crosswalk markings.