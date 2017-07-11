© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

At SeaWorld, New Opportunity To See Killer Whales Up Close

By Amy Green
Published July 11, 2017 at 10:40 AM EDT
trainers-from-left-joe-sanchez-brian-faulkner-and-kelly-aldrich-work-with-orcas-trua-front-to-back-kayla-and-nalani-during-the-believe-show-in-shamu-stadium-at-the-aquatica-by-seaworld-theme-pa

SeaWorld is offering a new way to see its killer whales up close.

It comes as the company phases out its theatrical shows featuring the animals and their captive breeding, making this generation of killer whales SeaWorld's last.

The daily 45-minute tours provide an opportunity to meet SeaWorld's killer whales and learn from trainers about their personalities, feeding habits, health care and more.

Duncan Dickson of the University of Central Florida's Rosen College of Hospitality Management says the tours are part of a new business strategy emphasizing conservation.

"SeaWorld needed to figure out a way to reincorporate Shamu and the orcas into the park, and I think this is a great way to do that."

Park-goers also learn to communicate with the whales in the same ways trainers do. Prices start at 79 dollars a person. The change is the latest after an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details