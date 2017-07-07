Orange Co. Sheriff Demings Running For Mayor, Banks Eyes Sheriff’s Run

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is running to be the next county mayor. Demings filed paperwork Thursday.

He joins mayoral candidates Jose Colom and Robert Melanson.

Meanwhile Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, whose name has been floating around as a possible candidate, says he is not running.

Term limits keep current Mayor Teresa Jacobs from running again.

With Demings running for mayor, Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent Danny Banks is looking at a run for sheriff.

“I expect several candidates of various backgrounds and degrees of qualification,” said Banks. “But in the end I think it’s the decision of the community as to what they want to see with public safety in the future.”

Banks says he will make a formal announcement soon.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina is also considering a run for sheriff.