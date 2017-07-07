© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard, Volusia Airports Receive FAA Improvement Grants

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 7, 2017 at 9:49 AM EDT
Aerial view of runway 7R, Daytona Beach International Airport. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Enrique Galeano Morales
The Federal Aviation Authority awarded more than $300 million in grant money for airports across the country and more than $2 million went to central Florida airports.

The Daytona Beach International Airport and Space Coast Regional Airport will receive grants under the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program – aimed at helping airports pay for infrastructure projects like runways, taxiways, airport signage and lighting.

Dayton Beach International received about $2.3 million to help pay off the airport’s 1992 terminal construction. The airport started receiving money from the FAA to pay down the debt in 2000.

Space Coast Regional received around $71,000 dollars to upgrade lights at the end of the runway. "[The lights] are a navigational aid to provide visual ques to pilots in helping identify the end of the runway at night and/or during inclement weather," said airport CEO Michael Powell. "Safety and Security are of the utmost importance to the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority as we constantly work to improve our three airports’ facilities for our valued tenants and the traveling public."

Airports are entitled to a certain amount of FAA airport improvement funding each year, based on passenger volume. “U.S. airports are huge economic drivers,” said FAA Administrator Michael P. Huerta. “[The Airport Improvement Program] allows us to continue to invest in the safety and modernization of our nation’s airports.”

Central Florida NewsFundingFAAairportsDaytona beach internationalspace coast regional
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
