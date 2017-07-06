© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vice President Pence To Visit Kennedy Space Center

By Amy Green
Published July 6, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence will head the National Space Council. Photo: Gage Skidmore
Vice President Mike Pence will head the National Space Council. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Kennedy Space Center Thursday.

The vice president will arrive at noon aboard Air Force Two, landing on the historic runway where the shuttle landed until the program ended in 2011.

Pence will tour Kennedy Space Center, learning about its transformation after the shuttle program into a space port for government and commercial launches.

He also will hear about the space center's role in NASA's new goal to send astronauts to Mars. Pence will address employees at the iconic Vehicle Assembly Building.

The vice president is chairman of the newly resurrected National Space Council, aimed at coordinating the nation's activities beyond Earth.

His visit comes as NASA is without an administrator, after Charles Bolden resigned in January.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
