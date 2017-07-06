© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Smoking Ban Sparks John Morgan To Sue Florida Over Medical Marijuana Law

By WMFE Staff
Published July 6, 2017 at 9:30 AM EDT
Orlando Attorney John Morgan./Photo: Nick Evans, WFSU
Orlando attorney and medical marijuana backer John Morgan is suing the state because a new law doesn’t allow patients to smoke the plant.

Language in the constitutional amendment says it can’t be smoked in public, which implies smoking in private is legal, said Morgan.

“If you go to a swimming pool at a hotel and it says no swimming after 9 pm, no swimming before 8 am, does it mean you can swim between 8 am and 9 pm?  The answer is yes,” said Morgan.

The law signed by Gov. Rick Scott bans smokable forms of marijuana. Lawmakers who supported the ban argued smoking marijuana isn't healthy.

Morgan is taking his cause to social media with the hashtag #NoSmokeIsAJoke

