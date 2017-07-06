Pulse First Responder With PTSD Gets Final Paycheck Today

An Orlando police officer with post-traumatic stress disorder from the Pulse nightclub shooting gets his last paycheck today.

Gerry Realin has been getting full pay since the shooting, but he’s been getting paid by the grace of the Orlando Police Department. The Interim Disability Committee was replenishing Realin's paid time off each month.

In a letter, the city said it reached the maximum benefit under Orlando Police Department’s policy. Realin has a disability pension application in, but that committee hasn't ruled on Realin's application.

Jessica Realin said her husband isn’t doing well. While the family's GoFundMe page has raised an extra $1,000 in the last week, Realin has been skipping doctor appointments.

“We had to cut back on his treatments because we can’t afford to pay the co-pays from workman’s comp," Realin said. "So we’re having to balance that out, and that’s difficult in itself because those treatments do help my husband.”