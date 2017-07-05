© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Bill Nelson Introduces Law to Reduce Student Loan Rates

By Radio Intern
Published July 5, 2017 at 12:54 PM EDT
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Senator Bill Nelson is introducing a bill aimed at reducing student loan rates. The central Florida democrat’s bill also would allow people with existing student loans to refinance them.

Nelson said, “The only way America is competitive in the global marketplace is to be more creative and more inventive and more ingenious. That’s our cutting edge. And that means you have to have an educated workforce.”

The bill would cap rates at 4 percent. It also would eliminate loan origination fees, which students must pay to have their loans processed.

More than 42 million Americans have outstanding student loan debt. The average college graduate has more than $37,000 of debt.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsBill Nelsonstudent debtstudent loans
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details