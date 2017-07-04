© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Research Examines Sea Level Rise Impact Inland

By Amy Green
Published July 4, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy NASA
Photo courtesy NASA

Central Florida will be one of the top destinations for residents displaced by sea level rise in the coming century, new research finds.

The University of Georgia study is believed to be the first to examine how sea level rise will reshape the nation's population inland.

Author Matt Hauer says the findings establish the issue as more than a coastal one and show land-locked communities are unprepared for the influx.

"Assuming that we do have a quarter of a million additional people moving into Orlando, that's more houses, that's more roads, that's more water resources, that's more power."

Orlando ranked second as a destination for displaced residents after Austin, Texas. Miami was projected to lose more than 2.5 million residents.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newssea level riseEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details