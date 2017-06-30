© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Full Sail Project To Create A K-Pop Music Video

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 30, 2017 at 2:09 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Arin Hurd.
Photo courtesy of Arin Hurd.

Some students and faculty at Full Sail University are embracing the power of K-Pop. As Madeline Ninno reports, a group’s working with a YouTube artist to create a new, slick and professional music video.

Full-Sail-project-400x300.jpg

K-Pop is a style of music from South Korea, known in part for its extravagant music videos. The music genre has inspired artist Arin Hurd. On her YouTube Channel, Hurd does vocal and dance music covers.

She's currently working with a team to create her most elaborate music video yet. It's to one of her favorite songs by the boy band BTS. She says the work may resonate with Americans who appreciate 90s pop.

"Back in the 90s we had pop bands, boy bands doing all of these intricate dances and we've kind of lost a lot of that and so I think K-Pop kind of mixing it up more and doing more of that brings kind of a nostalgia to it," said Hurd.

Listen to her entire Spotlight interview by clicking on the audio player above!

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlight
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details