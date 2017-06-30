© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
MCO Busy With Fourth Of July Travelers

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 30, 2017 at 10:37 AM EDT
File Photo: Renata Sago.
We are in the midst of the busy Fourth of July travel season. Orlando International Airport projects passenger traffic to be up more than 5.5 percent over last year for a total of more than 1.5 million travelers over the holiday period. The busiest travel days are expected to be Saturday, July 1 and 8.

Airport Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell advises getting to the airport early.

“Both parking and security checkpoints can be very busy, obviously the discussion is to pack light,” said Fennell. Other travel tips: call your credit card company in advance and let them know you’re traveling. When packing, roll your clothes instead of square folding them for more space. Also, keep a digital copy of your passport.

You may also want to pack your patience as construction is underway in the north terminal. Crews are making the ticket lobby area bigger to add more kiosks. Airport officials say they need to grow as the airport is accommodating 43 million passengers a year when it was designed for 24 million.

The Fourth of July travel period started June 27 and runs through July 9.

