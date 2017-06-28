© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Sheriffs Office Welcomes First Transgender Deputy

By Radio Intern
Published June 28, 2017 at 10:12 AM EDT
Orange County Sheriff's Office (Dave Conner, Wiki Media)
Orange County Sheriff's Office (Dave Conner, Wiki Media)

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05005_TRANSGENDERDEPUTY_INTERN.mp3"][/audio]

The Orange County Sheriffs Office is taking steps to accommodate its first transgender deputy.

Danny Banks of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is not involved in this case but says he sees the sheriff's office is taking steps to respect the needs of transgender employees.

"We don’t discriminate against anyone, regardless of their gender, their sexual orientation, race, or religion, and we constantly strive to be diverse," Banks said.

The Sheriffs Office is also working on creating an official policy for transgender employees.

Rebecca Storozuk legally changed her name and gender in February.

Editor's note: Story edited to clarify Banks does not have any direct involvement in this local issue.

