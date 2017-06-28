Orange County Sheriffs Office Welcomes First Transgender Deputy

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05005_TRANSGENDERDEPUTY_INTERN.mp3"][/audio]

The Orange County Sheriffs Office is taking steps to accommodate its first transgender deputy.

Danny Banks of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is not involved in this case but says he sees the sheriff's office is taking steps to respect the needs of transgender employees.

"We don’t discriminate against anyone, regardless of their gender, their sexual orientation, race, or religion, and we constantly strive to be diverse," Banks said.

The Sheriffs Office is also working on creating an official policy for transgender employees.

Rebecca Storozuk legally changed her name and gender in February.

Editor's note: Story edited to clarify Banks does not have any direct involvement in this local issue.