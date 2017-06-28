Animatronic Trump Will Speak At Disney World Show

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney has confirmed that an animatronic version of President Donald Trump will have a speaking role at its Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company is pushing back against reports that Trump's figure wouldn't have a speaking part in the show, which features figures of all U.S. presidents. Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith writes in a blog post that Disney is working closely with the White House on Trump's words and a recording session with the president has been scheduled. The attraction closed in January so Trump's figure could be added. Smith says it will reopen late this year with a new show and upgraded theater. An online petition was launched in January to push Disney to keep its animatronic Trump silent.