© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Ayala V Scott Heads To Florida Supreme Court

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 27, 2017 at 8:48 AM EDT
Aramis Ayala filed a lawsuit against Gov. Rick Scott after he reassigned cases from her office.
Aramis Ayala filed a lawsuit against Gov. Rick Scott after he reassigned cases from her office.

The tug-of-war over the death penalty will land in the Florida Supreme Court tomorrow. When the Orange and Osceola County State Attorney Araymis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty, Gov. Rick Scott took her death penalty cases away. Now she wants them back.

Ayala’s office is also facing a budget cut of more than $1 million. 

“We thought that if she’s not going to do part of her job, basically, that we would withhold some of that money pending on what the governor does and so forth,” Rep. Scott Plakon (R), who sits on the House Judicial Appropriations Subcommittee, told 90.7 in March.

Joining Intersection to talk about what’s at stake, and the political fallout, are 90.7's Renata Sago, and Trimmel Gomes who hosts the Rotunda Podcast from Tallahassee.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details