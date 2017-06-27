© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Orange County Will Use Tourist Tax To Lure Sports Events

By Catherine Welch
Published June 27, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
Camping World Stadium. Photo by Kitch
Camping World Stadium. Photo by Kitch

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs has outlined rules for a $5 million fund to lure sporting events to the area.  It adds new details to a plan approved by Orange County commissioners last year.

The funding will be granted under a sliding scale based on the number people expected to attend, hotel rooms booked, and economic impact.

Visit Orlando is a public-private partnership that uses tax dollars to market the region. It will play a role in determining whether applicants can meet those attendance and economic benchmarks.

There will also be a seven-member committee sifting through the applications and deciding which ones to recommend to the board of commissioners.

In the memo, Mayor Jacobs said the county will also consider making a bid to host the Major League Soccer All-Star Game in 2019.

Tags
Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details