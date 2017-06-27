Fishkind Conversations: How The Proposed Health Care Plan Would Affect Florida

Last week, U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Among other provisions, the proposal would allow states to opt out of the ACA requirement not to charge higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions. It would also significantly reduce federal Medicaid spending over time, and restructure tax credits for health insurance premiums to be based on age rather than income. These changes would have a profound effect on Floridians.

Republicans argue that moving toward a more market-based healthcare system would improve coverage and lower costs. Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says a market-based approach could work, but consumers would need access to pricing information – as it is with most other goods and services.