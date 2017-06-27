© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: How The Proposed Health Care Plan Would Affect Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 27, 2017 at 5:50 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Last week, U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Among other provisions, the proposal would allow states to opt out of the ACA requirement not to charge higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions. It would also significantly reduce federal Medicaid spending over time, and restructure tax credits for health insurance premiums to be based on age rather than income. These changes would have a profound effect on Floridians.

Republicans argue that moving toward a more market-based healthcare system would improve coverage and lower costs. Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says a market-based approach could work, but consumers would need access to pricing information – as it is with most other goods and services.

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details