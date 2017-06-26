© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Man Arrested After Pilotless Boat Crashes Onto Florida Beach

By WMFE Staff
Published June 26, 2017 at 6:08 AM EDT
generic-police-handcuffs_no-attribution-required

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a man connected to a stolen boat that crashed unmanned onto a Florida beach.

The 36-foot boat was pilotless when it ran aground at full throttle on Daytona Beach on Saturday morning, scattering beachgoers.

Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue officials tell local news outlets 20-year-old Jonathan Race of Daytona Beach was arrested Sunday. He's charged with two counts of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle less than $100,000. He remained in the county jail Monday morning. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

Officials say the boat's owner was located Saturday. He told investigators he hadn't been driving it and no one he knows had taken it out either.

No one was injured. The incident remains under investigation.

