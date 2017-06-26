© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cape Canaveral Company Helps NASA Send Astronauts Into Deep Space

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 26, 2017 at 1:50 AM EDT
Artist's concept of SLS/Orion on the launch pad. Photo: NASA
Artist's concept of SLS/Orion on the launch pad. Photo: NASA

A Cape Canaveral based subcontractor will help get NASA astronauts into deep space.

NASA selected Dynetics, Inc., to build the Universal Stage Adapter for the Space Launch System rocket. Craig Technologies is a subcontractor of Dynetics.

The adapter connects the rocket to the Orion spacecraft - the capsule that holds the crew. The rocket is NASA’s most powerful and will send humans and cargo into deep space.

The adapter will fly on Exploration Mission 2 Orion’s first mission with a human crew slated for 2023. The contact with NASA will last up to 11 years, with Craig Technologies helping build as many as 7 adapters.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details