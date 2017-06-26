Cape Canaveral Company Helps NASA Send Astronauts Into Deep Space

A Cape Canaveral based subcontractor will help get NASA astronauts into deep space.

NASA selected Dynetics, Inc., to build the Universal Stage Adapter for the Space Launch System rocket. Craig Technologies is a subcontractor of Dynetics.

The adapter connects the rocket to the Orion spacecraft - the capsule that holds the crew. The rocket is NASA’s most powerful and will send humans and cargo into deep space.

The adapter will fly on Exploration Mission 2 Orion’s first mission with a human crew slated for 2023. The contact with NASA will last up to 11 years, with Craig Technologies helping build as many as 7 adapters.