Intersection: Rules For Implementing Medical Marijuana

The clock is running out for the Florida Department of Health to figure out the rules on medical marijuana use. Lawmakers approved a bill in special session to implement the constitutional amendment, and the deadline for those rules is July 3rd.

Joining Intersection to talk about the road ahead for medical marijuana are 90.7's health reporter Abe Aboraya, lobbyist Louis Rotundo, who represents Cannabis Systems Inc, and Panhandle resident Felicia Duncan, whose 7 year old daughter takes medical marijuana to control seizures.

"It's one thing one minute, and next it's something totally different," says Duncan about the political battle over how to implement medical marijuana.

"It makes me think, well what happens if they take it out completely? Where am I going to have to go so my daughter can still have her quality of life," says Duncan.

Rotundo says it won't be easy for the Florida Department of Health to put the rules in place.

"They have a monumental task, and this is going to be very complicated, and they're going to have a lot of applicants."