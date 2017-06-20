© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Congressman Daniel Webster On Healthcare Overhaul

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 20, 2017 at 6:18 AM EDT
US Rep. Daniel Webster. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
US Rep. Daniel Webster. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The US House of Representatives has passed its version of the American Health Care Act. Now the Senate has to come up with its version of the act- which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

A group of Republican Senators have been working on the bill behind closed doors- drawing criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Republican US Rep. Daniel Webster, who represents who represents Florida’s 11th congressional district, says it’s not how he would like to see the bill get passed. 

Webster talks to Intersection about healthcare, and the mood on Capitol Hill where lawmakers are rattled by last week’s shooting at a baseball practise.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionDaniel WebsterAmerican Health Care ActBaseball Practise Shooting
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details