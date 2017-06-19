© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Website Ranks Orlando As Best U.S. Place For Video Gamers

By WMFE Staff
Published June 19, 2017 at 6:35 AM EDT
Photo by Bill Dickinson via Wikipedia, orlandoweekly.com

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation's best place for video gamers.

WalletHub said last week that Orlando's number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.

Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta.

The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.

Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.

WMFE Staff
