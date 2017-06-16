© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Statehood For Puerto Rico?

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 16, 2017 at 8:32 AM EDT
Maria Padilla, Wilton Vargas and Ronald Morales.
Puerto Rico voted for statehood in a referendum last Sunday. At first glance the results seem pretty clear:  97% of voters said yes to statehood. But less than 25% of Puerto Ricans actually cast a vote in the referendum.

Meanwhile, there’s support from lawmakers here in Central Florida for statehood, where there’s a growing Puerto Rican population, but what kind of impetus is there in Washington to add another star to the US flag?

Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute director Jorge Duany joins the program, along with orlandolatino.org founder Maria Padilla, tecnetico.com founder Wilton Vargas & Ronald Morales who moved to Florida from Puerto Rico in 2015.

