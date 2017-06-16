© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County To Hold Vigil Saturday For Pulse

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 16, 2017 at 11:17 AM EDT
File photo: The memorial at Pulse night club.
People in Brevard will mark one year since the Pulse shooting with a “United We Stand For Love” vigil this weekend. Speak Out Brevard and Space Coast Pride are organizing the event.

“49 volunteers signed up to each hold a poster- board type picture of every one of the victims and then we have two volunteers that are also going to be holding up a Pride flag at that point in time and we’re going to have rainbow glow sticks for everyone in the crowd,” said Speak Out Brevard Treasurer Jazzie Hennings.

Proceeds from merchandise sales and a silent auction at the event will go to the One Pulse Foundation and the local PFLAG chapter and Rainbow Youth.

The vigil is Saturday from 7-9 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Arts District in Melbourne.

