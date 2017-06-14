© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sadness, Solidarity From Central Florida Representatives After Shooting

By Amy Green
Published June 14, 2017 at 12:54 PM EDT
Ron DeSantis. Photo courtesy Congress
Ron DeSantis. Photo courtesy Congress

Central Florida's congressional delegation is expressing sadness and solidarity after Wednesday's shooting outside of Washington, D.C., at a baseball practice.

Rep. Ron DeSantis says he believes he was approached by the gunman while leaving the practice. DeSantis tells multiple news organizations the man asked whether Democrats or Republicans were on the field.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy echoed remarks Speaker Paul Ryan delivered on the House floor, saying "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

Rep. Val Demings described the rampage as "senseless" and says she was saddened but relieved the gunman was stopped. He was shot and died later at a hospital.

Rep. Dan Webster called for prayers for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the other wounded. Two Capitol Police officers and a former congressional aide were also shot.

Tags
Central Florida NewsRon DeSantisVal Demingsstephanie murphy
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details