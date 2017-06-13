© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
United Pulse, Separated Community

By Radio Intern
Published June 13, 2017 at 8:01 AM EDT
Cha Cha Davis. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Cha Cha Davis. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Cha Cha Davis is a club promoter, activist, and community leader with the LGBT community. 

"The reality of it is we weren't really united before all this happened, and with this incident being so heavily geared toward the Latin or Spanish community, it has kind of separated us a lot more than we actually were because the focus has been drawn strictly toward the Latin community on a lot of different levels," said Davis.

90.7's Matthew Peddie was joined by Davis  in the studio who said there’s still a lot more work to do for the city to truly be united after Pulse.

Central Florida NewsIntersectionPulse Shooting
