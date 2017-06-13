Orlando's Heart Still Beating One Year After Pulse

On Orlando United day, one year after the shooting at Pulse, the community gathered at events across the city to mourn the 49 victims, pay tribute to the first responders, and comfort the survivors and their families.

Reverend Bryan Fulwider, Imam Muhammad Musri, and Rabbi Steve Engel joined 90.7's Matthew Peddie in the studio for a conversation about how the faith community responded to the tragedy. They have been tackling some of the questions raised by the Pulse tragedy on their radio show Friends Talking Faith with the Three Wise Guys.

"As this anniversary comes, people are thinking about how their lives have changed," said Musri. "And we think that the Orlando community is a welcoming community and an inclusive community."