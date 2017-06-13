Fishkind Conversations: New Florida Budget Gets A D+

Last Friday lawmakers struck last-minute deals on schools, roads, tourism and water to bring a bumpy special session to an end and pass an $81 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says if he had to grade it, he’d give it a dismal D+. He says it’s not an F grade because there’s money to take on environmental concerns around Lake Okeechobee and restores Visit Florida funding.

But Fishkind says the budget simply fails to meet the economic needs of Florida and its residents...and that he was troubled by the tone of the policy debates. He starts by telling 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston why.