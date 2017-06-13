© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: New Florida Budget Gets A D+

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 13, 2017 at 3:52 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Last Friday lawmakers struck last-minute deals on schools, roads, tourism and water to bring a bumpy special session to an end and pass an $81 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says if he had to grade it, he’d give it a dismal D+. He says it’s not an F grade because there’s money to take on environmental concerns around Lake Okeechobee and restores Visit Florida funding.

But Fishkind says the budget simply fails to meet the economic needs of Florida and its residents...and that he was troubled by the tone of the policy debates. He starts by telling 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston why.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
