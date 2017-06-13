© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
First Baby Walrus Born At Sea World Orlando

By Catherine Welch
Published June 13, 2017 at 12:03 PM EDT
Mom Kaboodle with her baby at Sea World Orlando./Photo: Sea World
Sea World has welcomed its first baby walrus.

The baby walrus was born June 3rd, and it’s the first calf for mom Kaboodle.

Sea World veterinary teams are keeping an eye on mother and baby, who are bonding and snuggling as they sleep.

They are not currently on display, but Sea World says they will be used to teach guests about the plight of walruses due to climate change and a thinning ice pack.

There are about a quarter of a million walruses in the world.

Catherine Welch
