Docs Win in Florida’s Legal Battle “Docs Versus Glocks”

Florida is throwing in the towel after waging a six-year-legal battle over a controversial law dubbed “Docs Versus Glocks.”

Attorneys for the state let a 90-day deadline run without appealing an adverse ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

Tallahassee pediatrician and plaintiff Dr. Louis St. Petery said he’s glad doctors are once again free to warn young parents about the need to lock up their firearms.

“I think that children are our most valuable resource,” said Petery. “I think that it’s our responsibility to help parents take care of them.”

Opponents, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argued the law violated free speech rights. Supporters, including the National Rifle Association, complained gun owners were being harassed by doctors.