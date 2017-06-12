© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulse, One Year Later: Survivors Speak, And The 49 Are Remembered

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 12, 2017 at 9:01 AM EDT
Photo: Joey Roullette
This time belongs to the people who were at Pulse on June 12, 2016. First, some survivors share their thoughts on the past year, what’s changed for them, and where they go from here.

We hear from Amanda Grau, Angel Santiago, Jeff Xavier, Orlando Torres, Patience Carter, and Tony Marrero.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“The River” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Dennis Giacino & Jessica Fisher

“The River (Instrumental)” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Doug Sinning

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
