Pulse, One Year Later: Preserving The Site – Plans For A Pulse Memorial

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 12, 2017 at 8:55 AM EDT
Fresh flowers and candles were brought to Pulse one year after the mass shooting./Photo: Catherine Welch
As of today, June 12th, 2017 Pulse nightclub still stands, closed, surrounded by fences covered with artwork and a year-old makeshift memorial. What does the future hold for the site of Pulse? 90.7’s Amy Green says the club's owner wants to give mourners a space, and plans a permanent memorial and museum at Pulse.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“Live In Me” by Beemo

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
