Pulse, One Year Later: A Wider View From The Well-Known Voice Behind "It Gets Better"

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 12, 2017 at 8:48 AM EDT
2016-igb-logo-site-splash-same

Here in Orlando, we have a sense of lingering effects from the Pulse nightclub shooting. Those who were directly affected grapple with long recoveries, difficult memories, post-traumatic stress. Some of that hurt is felt by the larger community. And we also see signs of a city showing a new degree of solidarity with its LGBTQ members. But here in Orlando, we’re in the eye of the storm and it’s hard to see the impact of Pulse from a larger perspective.

Dan Savage has that insight – he is a columnist, an LGBTQ advocate, the voice of the Savage Lovecast, and the founder of the “It Gets Better” project, a group that offers support to LGBTQ youth.

LISTEN TO OTHER CHAPTERS OF THE ONE-HOUR SPECIAL, 'PULSE, ONE YEAR LATER'

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
