Pulse, One Year Later: Immediate Aftermath Stories From Healers, Body And Soul

By Abe Aboraya
Published June 12, 2017 at 8:23 AM EDT
ormc-sign-july-12-2016

Doctors and nurses working June 12th at Orlando Regional Medical Center say they experienced firsthand a flaw in the health care system: when a lot of people are hurt at once, the closest hospital gets the most patients. Forty-four gunshot victims arrived at ORMC that morning, most of them in the first hour -- that stressed the hospital to its limit.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“Pulse” by Eli Lieb & Brandon Skeie

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse Shooting
Abe Aboraya
