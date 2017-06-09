© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Thousands Expected At Year-After Pulse Commemoration Events

By Amy Green
Published June 9, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
File photo: The memorial at Pulse night club.
Thousands are expected Monday at events throughout downtown Orlando to mark one year since the Pulse mass shooting.

More than 750 journalists are credentialed to cover the events at the gay nightclub and Lake Eola, where a large vigil is scheduled at 7 p.m.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the day at Pulse. Some survivors, family members, first responders and medical providers will be returning for the first time since the attack.

The Orange County Regional History Center, churches and groups like The Center for the LGBT community also are planning events. Expect heavy traffic and a large police presence.

The mass shooting left 49 dead and more than 50 wounded, making it the deadliest in modern American history.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
