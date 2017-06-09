Groups Encourage 'Acts of Love & Kindness' in Honor of Pulse

As Pulse remembrance ceremonies begin this weekend, a coalition of more than forty groups, called the One Orlando Alliance, is encouraging people to volunteer time, items, or money through its Acts of Love & Kindness movement.

The One Orlando Alliance, formed shortly after the Pulse nightclub shooting last June, includes arts organizations, social service agencies, legal advocacy groups. They are serving Pulse survivors, the families of victims, and other people who have been affected by the tragedy. Many of the organizations are focusing their efforts on spreading awareness of issues that may affect people within the LGBTQ community as a whole and in its nuances.

Proyecto Somos Orlando joined One Orlando Alliance in August 2016. Since then, the group has helped more than 3000 people through community workshops and crisis counseling in Spanish. Some clients are at the intersection of many sexual and cultural identities; some are undocumented, as well.

“Because of the political climate, they may be scared to reach out, but just knowing that these organizations are safe havens and that they’re safe to be able to get help," said Stephanie Piñero, community health manager.

For the organization, language resources and culture competency training are key to serve central Florida's Latino community.

Thousands are expected in downtown Orlando for the Pulse remembrance ceremony on Monday, June 12th.

“Even if you're not out there at the vigil or out there volunteering, what your act of kindness is contributes to the betterment of the Orlando community," said Piñero.