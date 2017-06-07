© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Man Charged With Leaving Recorded Threats At Mosque

By WMFE Staff
Published June 7, 2017 at 12:44 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is facing federal charges that he left recorded threatening messages at a mosque.

Court records released Wednesday show that 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace was indicted by a Miami grand jury on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury. State authorities had charged Wallace previously for the same actions.

The indictment says Wallace phoned the Miami Gardens mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Quran. He also allegedly threatened to "go down to your center."

"I'm gonna shoot all y'all."

Prosecutors say Wallace claimed to have threatened other Florida mosques.

The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. An arraignment and detention hearing are set for Friday.

Court records don't list an attorney for Wallace.

