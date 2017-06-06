© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food Banks: Budget Cuts May Empty the Kitchen

By Radio Intern
Published June 6, 2017 at 6:18 AM EDT
Dave Krepcho is worried the White House's budget proposal will put more pressure on people who rely on food banks to put food on the table. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Dave Krepcho is worried the White House's budget proposal will put more pressure on people who rely on food banks to put food on the table. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The White House’s budget proposal has set alarm bells jangling across social service providers. How will budget cuts affect food assistance programs? Food banks like Second Harvest of Central Florida get a portion of their funding from the government, but what really worries Dave Krepcho is a plan to trim more than $190 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program- SNAP, better known as food stamps, over a decade.

"On a scale of one to ten, ten being the worst, I’m at a nine,” said Krepcho.

"It would put incredible pressure on the food bank and our network of 550 feeding programs in Central Florida," he said.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details