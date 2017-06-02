© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando's First Medical Marijuana Retail Shop Opens Today

By Abe Aboraya
Published June 2, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Knox Nursery opens Friday as Orlando's first medical marijuana retail outlet.
Knox Nursery opens Friday as Orlando's first medical marijuana retail outlet.

Orlando’s first retail medical marijuana shop opens today.

Knox Nursery will open a retail shop in the Ivanhoe Village neighborhood. Founder and CEO Jose Hidalgo said that while the retail center is designed to look modern and upscale, it’s also designed for security.

“We have taken very seriously the security aspect of the dispensary," Hildalgo said. "We have an armed guard that will be at all times present during the hours of operation, plus we have surveillance cameras 24-7 and a security team that surveils all our cameras.”

Knox was grandfathered in before the city put zoning regulations in place. Orlando will allow for up to seven medical marijuana retail sites, but they must be a mile apart.

“Part of the frustrating part as business owners that we are facing these moratoriums, the ones that suffer are the patients," Hidalgo said. "So when a patient lives in Orlando, they can just come to the dispensary and get their order filled.

Two other medical marijuana retail outlets have applied to open in Orlando. One on Orange Blossom Trail has applied for permits, and one on Edgewater Drive that has not yet.

Tags
Central Florida Newsmedical marijuanaHealthHealth WMFEHealth Nerdknox nurseryOrlando medical marijuana
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details