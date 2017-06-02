Intersection: Greyhound Racing In Florida

Greyhound racing in Florida has been hit with some bad publicity lately. A dog died and dozens of others were sickened by bad meat. And a greyhound trainer was suspended after his dogs were found to have cocaine in their system.

There are just 19 dog tracks left in the United States, and 12 of them are in Florida. Forty states have banned greyhound racing.

Legislative efforts to change how greyhound racing is operated in Florida died in the legislative session this year- including a bid to decouple racing from other forms of gambling.

Carey Thiel, executive director of Grey2K, and Jack Cory, lobbyist for the Florida Greyhound Association, join Intersection to discuss the future of greyhound racing in Florida.