© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Set To Launch Reused Cargo Capsule To International Space Station

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 31, 2017 at 9:19 AM EDT
Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo: NASA / KSC
Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo: NASA / KSC

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A Thursday.

On board, more than 3,000 punds of crew supplies and science materials to support the nearly 250 experiments happening on the space station. Astronauts are studying everything from how plants grow in microgravity to the biology of fruit flies in space.

The launch is part of NASA’s commercial cargo program – paying commercial companies like SpaceX to ship supplies to the orbiting lab. This is SpaceX’s 11th mission under that contract.

In the spirit of re-usability, this will be the first time SpaceX is re-using a supply capsule. The Dragon, carrying the supplies into orbit, flew to the station in 2014. The private space company lands many of its first stage boosters and plans to relaunch them.

Thursday's launch attempt window opens at 5:55 p.m and weather remains favorable.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details