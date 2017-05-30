© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veteran Entrepreneurs: Brothers in Arms, Mentors in Business

By Radio Intern
Published May 30, 2017 at 5:50 AM EDT
Retired US Air Force veteran Derick Bugg (l) and Ricardo Garcia, who leads the veteran entrepreneur program at UCF's business incubator. Photo: Matthew Peddie
Retired US Air Force veteran Derick Bugg (l) and Ricardo Garcia, who leads the veteran entrepreneur program at UCF's business incubator. Photo: Matthew Peddie

For veterans returning to civilian life, the transition can be a challenge. Back in December 90.7's Matthew Peddie talked with Ricardo Garcia from the University of Central Florida’s business incubation program. Garcia’s a veteran and was launching a program to help veteran entrepreneurs.

Garcia joined Peddie for an update on how the program’s going. Also, they were joined by US Air Force veteran Derick Bugg, who is working on a business to help children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Bugg also attended the business incubation program at UCF.

"It was simply amazing. I had this idea. I didn't know where to go with it. I was fortunate enough to get accepted into the program and what I found was much more than I expected," said Bugg. "Not only did they help me learn how to start a business, but they also encouraged me."

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details