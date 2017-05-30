© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Brevard Economy On The Rise

By Radio Intern
Published May 30, 2017 at 6:03 AM EDT
A Falcon 9 rocket launches for the second time from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Joey Roulette / WMFE
A Falcon 9 rocket launches for the second time from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Joey Roulette / WMFE

The commercial space race is a key part of the economy in North Brevard County.

90.7's Matthew Peddie spoke to Troy Post, Executive Director of the North Brevard Economic Development Zone about what’s driving the economy.

"We've also got businesses that are in the marine industry that are doing well and also in the health care industry that is doing well. So, it's several different sectors, but certainly commercial driven spaces are doing very well for us," said Post.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details