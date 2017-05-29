© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clear Water For Florida's Troubled Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green
Published May 29, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County

The Indian River Lagoon is looking crystal clear a year after a fish kill and toxic algae bloom swept the lagoon.

For the first time in years the lagoon's harmful algae blooms have dissipated, leaving its water clear and full of life.

But Kevin Johnson of the Florida Institute of Technology says that doesn't mean the nutrient pollution responsible for the blooms is gone or that the lagoon has recovered.

"It could be that they've used up their particular combination of nutrients, or nutrients no longer are in that combination. Not just nutrients but nutrients and environmental conditions, that that combination no longer is present. But that doesn't mean all of the nutrients are gone or that it's now at a stable, healthy state."

Rick Worman is a Merritt Island fishing guide.

"It's really pretty out there right now. There's life everywhere. The birds are working bait. There's a lot of bait in the river. The dolphins are out on a daily basis, and the fishing's been really good."

Brevard County voters approved a 10-year, half-cent sales tax last fall aimed at raising money for Indian River Lagoon restoration. The lagoon is one of North America’s most biologically diverse estuaries.

Tags
Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details