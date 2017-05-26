© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Moves To Implement Medical Marijuana Without Lawmakers Input

By Abe Aboraya
Published May 26, 2017 at 12:54 PM EDT
Orange County leaders are considering a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries.
Orange County leaders are considering a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries.

Florida voters overwhelmingly passed medical marijuana last election. Now what?

The Florida Legislative session ended without a deal on medical marijuana. The biggest fights were over how many growers to allow and how many retail outlets they could operate.

So now, to meet deadlines baked into Amendment 2, the Florida Department of Health put a notice out this week that it will develop medical marijuana rules without lawmakers input.

What’s more, they plan to do it with more executive authority than usual. That would potentially bypass challenges that have dogged the department after Florida passed a medical marijuana bill in 2014.

A judge ruled this week that the Florida Department of Health must award two more medical marijuana growing licenses. That means Florida will have nine growers.

Tags
Central Florida Newsmedical marijuanaHealthHealth WMFE
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details